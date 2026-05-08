LYFT Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported first-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same.

Quarterly earnings per share of 21 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents but increased 10.5% year over year. Revenues of $1.65 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and grew 13.8% year over year.

Lyft, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lyft, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lyft, Inc. Quote

Gross bookings reported for the first quarter were $4.9 billion, marking a 19% year-over-year increase. Rides growth rose 8.5% year over year to $236.9 million. Active Riders grew 17% year over year to $28.3 million.

Lyft’s adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026 was $132.8 million, up 24.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as the percentage of gross bookings) was 2.7% compared with 2.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Lyft exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.03 billion compared with $1.13 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion, at the end of the reported quarter was $986.6 billion compared with $1 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

LYFT’s Q2 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, Lyft anticipates gross bookings of $5.3-$5.43 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of almost 18-21%.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $160 million and $180 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) is projected to be in the range of 3-3.3%.

Currently, Lyft has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, reflecting a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenues per load in select highway-related businesses.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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