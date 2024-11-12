Lyft price target raised to $23 from $20 at Argus

Argus analyst Bill Selesky raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $23 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company has made significant strides under the leadership of CEO David Risher, both on the cost side and on the execution side, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Lyft is not only benefiting from positive fundamentals in the ridesharing industry, but also gaining traction on making itself a “leaner and more efficiently run company”, Argus adds.

