Lyft price target raised to $23 from $16 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $23 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and Q4 outlook highlight progress across most areas that the firm considers fundamental to the stock, including bookings growth, cost containment, and position for autonomous vehicles, the analyst tells investors in a research note. It’s also likely that the incoming administration will accelerate the timeline for regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles, which is a positive for Lyft shares, Loop notes, further adding that M&A could return in a post-Lina Kahn FTC, with Lyft potentially becoming an acquisition target.

