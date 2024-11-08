Lyft price target raised to $18 from $16 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q revenue was higher driven by strong demand and record rides while EBITDA was 14% above consensus reflecting incentive efficiencies.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LYFT:
- Lyft price target raised to $16 from $13 at Deutsche Bank
- Lyft price target raised to $16 from $11 at DA Davidson
- Lyft price target raised to $20 from $14 at Barclays
- Qualcomm, Moderna report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz
- Lyft price target raised to $18 from $13 at Bernstein
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.