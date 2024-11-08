Lyft price target raised to $18 from $16 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q revenue was higher driven by strong demand and record rides while EBITDA was 14% above consensus reflecting incentive efficiencies.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LYFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.