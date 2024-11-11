Lyft price target raised to $18 from $10 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $18 from $10 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a strong 3Q with continued momentum in rider and frequency trends combined with better take rates on lower driver incentives. Management expects the momentum to continue with the outlook exceeding expectations on both the top and bottom line.

