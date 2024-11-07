News & Insights

Lyft price target raised to $16 from $13 at Roth MKM

November 07, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported upside to Q3 bookings and provided Q4 bookings outlook that was above expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Lyft is on track or ahead of its three-year bookings, free cash flow, and operating margin outlook provided in June, the firm added.

