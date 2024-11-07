Lyft price target raised to $16 from $13 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported upside to Q3 bookings and provided Q4 bookings outlook that was above expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Lyft is on track or ahead of its three-year bookings, free cash flow, and operating margin outlook provided in June, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LYFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.