Lyft price target raised to $13 from $10.50 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni raised the firm’s price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $13 from $10.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Among the U.S. Internet group, the firm prefers names either skewed to high-income consumers – like DoorDash (DASH) and Uber (UBER) – or with exposure to end-markets nearing inflection – such as ACV Auctions (ACVA), CarGurus (CARG) and Zillow (Z) – the analyst tells investors in a preview. Among the group, Zillow remains the firm’s top overall pick, while Uber is its top large cap pick, the analyst noted.

