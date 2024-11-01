News & Insights

Lyft to pay $2.1M civil penalty to resolve DOJ, FTC allegations

November 01, 2024 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission, announced that Lyft (LYFT) has agreed to resolve allegations that it made false and misleading statements about how much Lyft drivers would earn. The settlement includes an agreement to pay $2.1M in civil penalties and a permanent injunction prohibiting such false and misleading earnings claims.

