Lyft to pay $2.1M civil penalty to resolve DOJ, FTC allegations

The Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission, announced that Lyft (LYFT) has agreed to resolve allegations that it made false and misleading statements about how much Lyft drivers would earn. The settlement includes an agreement to pay $2.1M in civil penalties and a permanent injunction prohibiting such false and misleading earnings claims.
