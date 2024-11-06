Lyft options imply 14.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lyft (LYFT) is 2.1x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.1%, or $2.05, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 18.1%.
