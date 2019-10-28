Lyft Offers Free Rides Under Jobs Access Program

(RTTNews) - Lyft announced the launch of a new initiative to help the unemployed people as they seek opportunities. The rideshare company's Jobs Access Program offers free or discounted rides to people for their job training, job interviews, as well as during the first three weeks of employment.

The program is part of Lyft's efforts to provide free and/or discounted rides to nonprofit organizations working to solve urgent challenges. The service is available in more than 35 cities across the US and Canada. The national and local nonprofit partners include Goodwill, United Way, The USO, and National Down Syndrome Society, among others.

Lyft said its program will focus on three major interventions in the employment pipeline.

The rides will be to/from job training programs, job interviews, as well as for the first three weeks of employment, until individuals receive their first paycheck.

In a statement, the company said, "For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities."

The company cited a recent study that said commuting time is the single strongest factor in the odds of escaping poverty. The company also cited its own study that shows that 44 percent of Lyft rides start or end in low income areas.

In May, the company had committed $50 million to improve cities through transportation infrastructure, donated transportation, and sustainability initiatives.

