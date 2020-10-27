Lyft Offers Free Rides In Response To Silverado Fire

(RTTNews) - Responding to the Silverado Fire, in Irvine, California, Lyft is offering free rides to evacuation centers for people who need help, the ride-sharing company said in a blog post.

The company is activating its LyftUp Disaster Response program. The code, IRVFIRERELIEF20, can be used to access rides up to $25, for free, available through November 2, 11:59 p.m.

LyftUp is an initiative by the company, through which it partners with leading non-profits to provide access to free and discounted rides to those who need it most. Lyft is currently offering rides to the following evacuation centers:

Las Lomas Community Center, 10 Federation Way, Irvine 92603

Turtle Rock Community Center, 1 Sunnyhill, Irvine 92603

Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Newport Beach 92657

During calamities ranging from Hurricane Harvey to the wildfires in California Lyft has been in the forefront by offering free rides to help individuals to get to the nearest safe place.

Recently, Lyft announced free and discounted rides on the presidential election day to help people get to the polls.

