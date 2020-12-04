Lyft Offering Discounted Rides For Runoff Races In Louisiana, Georgia

(RTTNews) - After providing free and discounted rides to the polls on Election Day and to early voting sites, Lyft is now set to support voters with discounted rides to the polls for the federal runoff races in Louisiana and Georgia. They also provided similar rides during the primary season.

The ride-sharing company is continuing its Voting Access Program to provide affordable transportation to voters in need. It will offer 50 percent off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox on each state's Election Day, with code LARUNOFF in Louisiana and code GARUNOFF in Georgia.

The respective codes will be valid for Lyft car ride (Lux excluded) in Louisiana on December 5, 2020 and in Georgia on January 5, 2021, both between 4am and 11pm local time and is limited to one per person.

To make the offer more effective, Lyft is working closely with its partner non-profit organizations to identify and distribute the ride credit directly to people in their networks who are really in need of transportation under the LyftUp program.

Besides, the LyftUp program expects to help disconnected communities gain access to healthy food, get to job interviews and connect with critical resources. It also provides access to 1.5 million rides to help people reach food, essential jobs, and services.

In late October, Lyft had offered free rides to evacuation centers for people who need help while responding to the Silverado Fire, in Irvine, California.

During calamities ranging from Hurricane Harvey to the wildfires in California, Lyft has been offering free rides to help individuals to get to the nearest safe place.

Last month, the U.S. federal government's General Services Administration or GSA awarded a five-year federal transportation contract, estimated to be worth up to $810 million, to Lyft, along with Uber Technologies Inc.

Under the contract, the ride-hailing companies would provide services to various public agencies and their around 4 million employees across the nation.

