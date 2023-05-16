Lyft names Erin Brewer as CFO

Adds details on interim CFO in paragraph 3

May 16 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O said on Tuesday it has named Erin Brewer as its chief financial officer.

Brewer will replace Elaine Paul, who is leaving the company.

Lyft's Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Blackwood-Kapral will serve as interim finance chief until Brewer's start date of July 10.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

