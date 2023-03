March 27 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc LYFT.O named board member David Risher as its CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter;))

