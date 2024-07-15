Lyft (LYFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lyft (LYFT) closed at $13.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company have depreciated by 7.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lyft in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 26.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, up 35.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion, which would represent changes of +10.77% and +25.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lyft is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lyft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.

One should further note that LYFT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LYFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

