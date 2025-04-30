Lyft (LYFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Lyft (LYFT) ended the recent trading session at $12.40, demonstrating a -1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The the stock of ride-hailing company has risen by 2.53% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lyft in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.46 billion, indicating a 14.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.02 per share and a revenue of $6.51 billion, indicating changes of +7.37% and +12.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.02% lower. Lyft currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lyft is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.51 for its industry.

We can also see that LYFT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

