Lyft (LYFT) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Lyft (LYFT) ending at $12.38, denoting a -1.67% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 6.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lyft in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 26.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.39 billion, reflecting a 35.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.72 per share and a revenue of $5.54 billion, indicating changes of +10.77% and +25.92%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.7% upward. Currently, Lyft is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lyft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.85, which means Lyft is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LYFT's PEG ratio is currently 0.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.