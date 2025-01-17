Lyft (LYFT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Lyft (LYFT) closed the latest trading day at $13.41, indicating a -1.4% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.78%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 0.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lyft in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 26.54% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lyft. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. Lyft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lyft currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.2.

We can additionally observe that LYFT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.53.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LYFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

