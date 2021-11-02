Lyft (LYFT) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) have fallen some 15% since mid-October despite the significant progress vaccine distribution has made towards the long-term picture for ride-sharing demand. Can the stock rebound from the punishment?

This question, and other questions, will be one of several topics that the company must address when it reports first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. While the company's financials have been resilient supporting a more positive earnings outlook, ongoing pandemic disruptions remain a headwind for the company, especially given the fact that the core of the Lyft service is based on transportation and mobility.

As such, Lyft is still waiting for demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In the last quarter, the company reported 17.1 million active riders, down about 19% year over year. That aside, there are plenty of reasons to remain bullish, including the fact that the company has posted sequential quarterly gains over the last year in line with the broader economic recovery. The company’s Q2 adjusted profit of $24 million was the first quarter of a positive result in the company's history. The management’s cost-cutting initiatives was the main driver of this.

In terms of operating performance in the quarters ahead, Lyft has demonstrated it is well-positioned to capture market share and outperform growth expectations. But for the shares to rebound, Lyft on Tuesday must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, along with upside guidance that lays out a path towards profitability. Investors will also be interested in news related to the company’s divestment of its self-driving business, recently selling that asset to Toyota for an estimates $500 million.

For the quarter that ended September, Wall Street expect Lyft to lose 3 cents per share on revenue of $862.69 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of 89 cents per share on revenue of $486.45 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be 39 cents per share, compared to $2.66 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 35.8% year over year to $3.21 billion.

The projected full-year revenue increase of 35.8% is impressive, given that the estimate has been rising over the past several weeks even as the stock has been under pressure. Notably, however, the expected $3.21 billion would still be below the $3.6 billion the company posted at the peak of 2019. In other words, Lyft is still working to reach pre-pandemic levels. From a profitability perspective, the expected loss of 39 cents per share is a drastic improvement from $2.66 per share a year ago.

What’s more, the Street estimate calls for profits not only to accelerate to 75 cents per share in 2022, but also to almost double 2023, reaching $1.63 per share. The reason for the strong profit projections has to do with the company’s cost-cutting efforts, including drastic reductions in marketing and incentives. This, in turn, has boosted the company’s balance sheet which totaled $2.2 billion with just $660 million of long-term debt. It would seem the market is also discounting that level of liquidity which improves the Lyft’s investment profile.

All told, when factoring the divestment of its self-driving business, Lyft management is taking the right long-term approach. It’s also encouraging that in Q2 management made comments that it expects driver signups to organically recover as pandemic unemployment benefits lapse. On Tuesday, along with its guidance, these are the key metrics investors will focus on.

