Lyft (LYFT) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Lyft (LYFT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 56% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.81 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lyft metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings' should come in at $5.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.49 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Active Riders' stands at 30.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26.10 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rides' reaching 259.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 234.80 million.

Over the past month, Lyft shares have recorded returns of +6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LYFT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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