Lyft (LYFT) Plans to Rent Out Its Office Space in Four Cities

With majority of its employees opting for flexible working arrangements or continuing to work from home, Lyft Inc. LYFT is planning to rent out nearly half of its corporate office spaces in four cities, namely San Francisco, New York City, Nashville and Seattle. Per a recent report, the company plans to put 275,000 of 615,000 square feet on the sublease market.

Lyft is expected to commence its subleasing efforts this week, with plans to rent entire floors to others while maintaining separate entries for its own staff and operations.

Notably, in March, the company made an announcement related to shifting to a “fully flexible workplace” for its roughly 4,000 employees.

Rachel Goldstein, a Lyft vice president, stated, “While we continue to believe that in-person connections are important, many of our team members opted to work remotely after we shifted to a flexible workplace strategy.”

We believe the aforementioned move came up on the back of Lyft’s cost-cutting initiatives and reduced hiring. Last month, Lyft laid off about 60 employees and folded its car-rental business for riders.

So far this year, shares of Lyft have declined 64.1% compared with the industry’s loss of 24.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.