Lyft (LYFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lyft (LYFT) closed at $18.19, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 6.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lyft as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.05 billion, up 21.88% from the year-ago period.

LYFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +272% and +29.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.52% higher. Lyft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lyft is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.35.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



