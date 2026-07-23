Lyft (LYFT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Lyft (LYFT) closed at $14.02, marking a -4.37% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The stock of ride-hailing company has risen by 1.81% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lyft in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 56.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.81 billion, reflecting a 13.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $7.3 billion, which would represent changes of +227.08% and +15.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lyft is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Lyft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.56.

Investors should also note that LYFT has a PEG ratio of 0.38 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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