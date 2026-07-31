Lyft (LYFT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Lyft (LYFT) closed at $15.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 1.17% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lyft in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.81 billion, up 13.68% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $7.29 billion, signifying shifts of +227.08% and +15.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lyft is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lyft currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.27.

Meanwhile, LYFT's PEG ratio is currently 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LYFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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