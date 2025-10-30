Lyft (LYFT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lyft (LYFT) closed at $19.75, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 8.25% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lyft will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.3, signifying a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.71 billion, indicating a 12.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $6.53 billion, representing changes of +24.21% and +12.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lyft. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.16% upward. Lyft is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lyft has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.92 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.59 of its industry.

We can also see that LYFT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

