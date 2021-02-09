Lyft (LYFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Lyft (LYFT) stock continue to rebound amid the coronavirus recovery? Thanks to significant progress on vaccines, the long-term picture for ride-sharing demand is starting to look promising once again. This is particularly important for Lyft, which had some 22 million active riders per quarter before the pandemic began. But how long will it take for the company to get back to that level?

This question will be one of several topics that the company must address when it reports fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Shares of the country's No. 2 ride-sharing service skyrocketed more than 100% ever since it earned a victory in its battle with California over Proposition 22 which overturned a prior state law that required companies to classify gig workers as full-time employees rather than independent contractors.

The law would have made the workers eligible for health benefits, minimum-wage guarantees, workers' compensation, among other labor protections. This change in the law would have disrupted the business models of delivery apps which pay drivers for the services they provide on demand. But now the long-term picture for ride-sharing in California is brighter. In the case of Lyft, which has a higher market exposure to California (about 15% of pre-pandemic bookings) compared to Uber, investors have responded more enthusiastically.

But there are still operational concerns the company must address, particularly as it relates to profitability. Quarterly operating losses has plagued the stock since the its 2019 IPO. What’s more, in the third quarter revenue, declined some 48% year over year. While consensus estimates calls for a smaller decline in Q4, Lyft on Tuesday must nonetheless deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, upside guidance and lay out its path towards profitability if it wants the shares to maintain their climb.

For the quarter that ended January, Wall Street expect Lyft to lose 72 cents per share on revenue of $462.49 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. For the full year, the loss is expected to be $2.79 per share, compared to $11.44 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to decline 35% year over year to $2.36 billion.

The fact that full-year revenue is expected to decline underscores the level of devastation that the pandemic has had on Lyft’s business. While the company has been spending to build up its infrastructure, the pandemic may prolong any returns on those investments. But investors are seemingly focusing on the future. Given the recent progress on vaccine distribution, the market anticipates the trough of plummeting ride-sharing demand, evidenced by Lyft’s Q3 48% revenue decline, has already been met.

In the third quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of $1.46 per share on revenue of $499.7 million, compared to estimates for a 93-cent loss on revenue of $487.6 million. Despite the earnings miss, the stock surged higher due to a reported 44% sequential increase in active riders. And, while citing vaccine approval and availability, the company forecasted continued improvement in ride-sharing demand through the recovery. Analysts will want to see evidence of this. Investors will also listen for commentary from management about any commitment towards profitability and capital spending for fiscal 2021.

