Lyft (LYFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) have taken investors on an impressive ride over the past week, surging more than 30% last week after the company earned a victory in its battle over Proposition 22 which overturn a prior state law that required companies to classify gig workers (drivers) as employees rather than contractors.

But are investors celebrating too early? The country's No. 2 ride-sharing service will set out to prove that those gains are not only warranted, but also sustainable when it reports third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Prior to the vote, there were talks that Lyft may close shop in California instead of being forced to operate in a manner to restricts profitability. The company has insisted that contractors are far more favorable for gig companies to utilize.

But the victory now allows Lyft, along with Uber (UBER) and other delivery apps — to operate their business models as intended, which is to pay drivers for the services they provide on demand. In the case for Lyft, which has a higher market exposure to California (about 15% of pre-pandemic bookings) than Uber, investors responded enthusiastically. But Lyft is not out of the woods yet. Concerns about profitability and operating losses has plagued the stock.

For the shares may continue to drive higher, on Tuesday Lyft must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, while guiding for lower capital expenses. For the quarter that ended September, Wall Street expect Lyft to lose 91 cents per share on revenue of $486.93 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of $1.41 per share on revenue of $339.3 million. For the full year, the loss is expected to be $11.44 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to decline 32% year over year to $2.44 billion.

The fact that full-year revenue is expected to decline 32% underscores the level of devastation that the pandemic has had on Lyft’s business. The predicament is the same for its chief competitor Uber, which last week reported results that missed on the top and bottom lines, including 20% decline in Q3 revenue. There’s no reason to expect significantly better results from Lyft. While the company has been spending to build up its infrastructure, the pandemic may prolong any returns on those investments. That is, unless Monday’s news of a vaccine shifts into quick production and distribution.

In the second quarter, Lyft’s revenue fell 61% year over year to $339.3 million, though narrowly missing estimates by about $10 million. The bottom resulted in Q2 loss of $1.41 per share. The results were impacted by a 60% plunged in active riders which fell to 8.7 million, below the 10.5 million analysts were looking for. The company was also hurt by a 2% dip in revenue per active riders which fell to $39.06.

Given the rise in Covid cases across the country, Lyft’s growth metrics are likely to consistent, if not lower than what the company delivered in Q2. The question will be with the outlook for Q4 and fiscal year. Investors will also listen for commentary from management about any commitment towards profitability and capital spending. Investors will also listen for clues about what the company may reveal about the outcome of Proposition 22 and what the management believe may be any positive impact of that vote.

