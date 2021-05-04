Lyft (LYFT) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) shares lost 10% of their value last week, despite significant progress on vaccine distribution, which has energized investors about the long-term picture for ride-sharing demand. Can the stock rebound from this punishment?

This question, and other questions, will be one of several topics that the company must address when it reports first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. The company is now facing some near-term headwinds to its business model that it must overcome. Marty Walsh, U.S. Labor Secretary, in interview with Reuters, suggested that domestic gig workers should be classified as employees and receive associated benefits.

"We are looking at it, but in a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees ... in some cases they are treated respectfully, and in some cases they are not, and I think it has to be consistent across the board,” Walsh said. The law would make gig workers eligible for health benefits, minimum-wage guarantees, workers' compensation, among other labor protections. At the same time, it would effectively disrupt Lyft’s intended business model.

Lyft is not new to this risk, which is similar to the company’s battle with California over Proposition 22 which attempted to force on-demand drivers (and other gig workers) to compensated as full-time employees (with benefits) instead of being paid the services they provide on demand. The Street will listen intently for any commentary related to report. Investors will also be interested in news related to the company’s divestment of its self-driving business, recently selling that asset to Toyota for an estimated $500 million.

While some analysts saw this as a curious move, the decision will help Lyft achieve profitability much sooner. Profitability was a point of emphasis in Q4 with the company targeted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter, with CFO Brian Roberts saying there was a chance profitability could be achieved by the third quarter. While Lyft seems to be taking the right long-term approach, the company on Tuesday must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, along with upside guidance for the shares to rebound.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street expect Lyft to lose 53 cents per share on revenue of $558.49 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of 32 cents per share on revenue of $955.71 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $1.10 per share, compared to $2.66 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 28.6% year over year to $3.04 billion.

The divestment of its self-driving business will be a major catalyst to the improved full-year bottom line forecast. This is because getting rid of that business also removes the burden of the company having to develop costly self-driving technology that has yet to achieve mainstream adoption. This is a similar move rival Uber (UBER) made last year. Uber has been exiting unprofitable segments in its own efforts to reach profitability.

For Lyft, the company has made significant progress each quarter. In the fourth quarter, it reported an adjusted loss of 58 cents, beating the loss of 72 cents analysts expected. Q4 revenue came in $570 million, better beating estimates of $563 million. While active riders of 12.55 million fell short of the 13.2 million estimate, revenue per active rider was much stronger at $45.40 versus $42.20 expected. On Tuesday, along with its guidance, these are the key metrics investors will focus on.

