Lyft Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees

(RTTNews) - Ride hailing service Lyft Inc. (LYFT), has laid off 982 employees, or about 17% of its workforce, as the company strives to curb operating costs as demand for rides continues to plunge due to lockdown enforced to curb coronavirus pandemic.

The company expects the termination will reduce operating expenses and adjust cash flows in light of the ongoing economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is now clear that the COVID-19 crisis is going to have broad-reaching implications for the economy, which impacts our business," said CEO Logan Green. "We have therefore made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team. Our guiding principle for decision-making right now is to ensure we emerge from the crisis in the strongest possible position to achieve the company's mission."

The company expects to incur about $28 million to $36 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits costs. The company expects to incur most of those charges in the second quarter of 2020.

The company also plans to furloughed about 288 employees. It has implemented reductions in base salary for exempt employees for a twelve week period beginning in May 2020, consisting of a 30% reduction for executive leadership, 20% for vice presidents and 10% for all other exempt employees.

Members of the company's board of directors have voluntarily agreed to forego 30% of their cash compensation for the second quarter of 2020.

