Lyft Launches New Membership Plan Lyft Pink For $19.99 A Month

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing service Lyft has launched a new membership plan dubbed "Lyft Pink," a plan that costs $19.99 a month and comes with a 15 percent discount on all car rides.

Lyft Pink is for riders who take 2-3 rides per week or more, and who are looking to make the most of their time and money, the company says.

With Lyft Pink, all car trips taken over the course of a month are discounted at 15 percent. In addition, members will get three complimentary bike and scooter trips per month.

Subscribers will also get priority pickups at the airport, surprise discounts and upgrades, and the occasional waived fee for cancellations or lost-and-found returns.

The membership will auto-renew every month, but subscribers can cancel at anytime.

Meanwhile, not everyone can sign up for the subscription plan. There is waitlist that opens on October 29th. After that point, membership will begin rolling out until it's fully available nationwide later this year.

