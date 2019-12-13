Lyft Is Launching Car Rental Service

(RTTNews) - Ride-sharing company Lyft announced the launch of a new service called Lyft Rentals in select cities. The service allows customers to rent cars for up to two weeks.

Lyft said the new service gives customers the flexibility to rent a car for weekend getaways, business trips, or even to run errands.

Initially, Lyft Rentals will be available for select users in the Bay Area and Los Angeles. The company offers two models: a 5-seat Volkswagen Passat sedan and a 7-seat Volkswagen Atlas SUV in San Francisco and Oakland. In Los Angeles, two models: a 5-seat Mazda3 sedan and the 5-seat Mazda CX-5 SUV, are available.

Lyft plans to add hybrid vehicles to the mix soon. The rental vehicles are equipped with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and phone chargers. The riders can choose free add-ons like ski racks, car seats, and tire chains.

As of now, the company only offers daily rates, and charges for a minimum of one day even if rented for less than a day.

One just needs to tap the key icon on the home screen to start reservation with out the need for any rental counter.

The riders can get unlimited miles, as Lyft don't charge mileage fees. The company will fill the gas and will only charge the local market price. There is discounted pricing for rental during Monday through Thursday, with Friday through Sunday and federal holidays being exempt.

In a blog post, the company said, "You won't pay extra for gas, and we'll cover your ride to and from the rental lot (up to $20 each way). Plus, no lines, hidden fees or last-minute vehicle model changes."

The company last year had expanded its ride options to include bikes, scooters and public transit routes. Meanwhile, the ride-hailing service in August had pulled off a fleet of e-bikes from streets of San Francisco, after multiple reports of bikes catching fire.

