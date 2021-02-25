Lyft Introduces 'request A Ride By Phone', No App Required

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing service Lyft has launched a new option that allows people to order a cab through a phone call without the need to install the app.

The company announced that it launched a special service in dozens of Florida cities to allow people to call a number-- 631-201-LYFT-- with a phone to book a cab. The service is available only on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new service is focused to help seniors and those without access to its app. Once a ride is booked, Lyft will communicate via text message.

Sam Bond, regional director for Lyft in the Southeast, said in a statement that the company looks forward to "helping seniors access transportation to essential services and resources that may be currently out of reach without a car."

Lyft had piloted the service in late 2020 in Miami before expanding to more Florida cities. Last February, Lyft's competitor Uber had launched a similar service in select markets, including Arizona, Florida and New York City, for rides or meal deliveries. However, ditched the program by late 2020 due to lower number of users for the program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.