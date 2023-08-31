Lyft Inc Cls A (LYFT) Price Target Increased by 5.50% to 12.64

The average one-year price target for Lyft Inc Cls A (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been revised to 12.64 / share. This is an increase of 5.50% from the prior estimate of 11.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.68 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.24% from the latest reported closing price of 11.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft Inc Cls A. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 9.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.15%, a decrease of 14.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 300,153K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,236K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,351K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 33.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,725K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,172K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 8,294K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,109K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,517K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 6,818K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing an increase of 75.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 275.78% over the last quarter.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.