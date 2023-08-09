News & Insights

US Markets
UBER

Lyft falls as pricing strategy casts shadow over profit goals

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 09, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lyft's shares tumbled nearly 8% as investors feared the ride-hailing platform's focus on competitive pricing to gain market share would muddy its path to profitability.

Lyft and its more dominant rival, Uber, have been locked in a fierce price war as they stage a post-pandemic recovery.

Lyft said on Tuesday it expects an operating profit of $75 million to $85 million for the current quarter. In contrast, Uber has already posted a quarterly operating profit, taking advantage of higher prices and a diversified business model that includes freight brokerage and food delivery.

"While Lyft appears to be regaining ground with a more competitive offering, the profit outlook in the out-years remains murky," said BTIG analyst Jake Fuller.

Uber UBER.N said last week that its rider volumes were back to pre-pandemic levels in North America on an industry-wide demand uptick due to a gradual return to work and travel demand.

Meanwhile, Lyft's pricing strategy, which rendered average per-mile fare to be 10% lower when compared with last year, helped the number of active riders on the platform grow about 8% in the quarter.

The company also said it planned on to phase out prime-time pricing or surge pricing, as riders "hate it with a fiery passion." Surge prices fell 35% in the second quarter, from the prior three month-period.

Lyft, which Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi termed a "tough competitor" last week, has a forward price-to-earnings multiple, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, of 29.66, compared with Uber's 55.27.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
LYFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.