LYFT Earnings Preview: Recent $LYFT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LYFT ($LYFT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,494,871,312 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

LYFT Insider Trading Activity

LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 51,528 shares for an estimated $779,994 .

. LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556 .

. JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 13,790 shares for an estimated $250,271

LISA BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,081 shares for an estimated $163,660 .

. JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $73,222 .

. JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.

LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LYFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYFT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

LYFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024

