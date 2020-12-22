Markets
Lyft Campaigns For 60 Mln Rides To And From COVID Vaccination Sites

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has launched a campaign to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities.

Lyft has teamed up with JPMorgan Chase and Anthem Inc. and community partner United Way for this effort.

"Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission critical to beating this virus," Lyft Co-Founder and President, John Zimmer said. "This is an opportunity to use our collective strength to mobilize on a massive scale and serve our communities. We cannot let lack of transportation be a factor in determining whether people have access to healthcare."

Additional program partners to launch the effort include Epic, Centene Corporation, Modern Health, One Medical, National Hispanic Council on Aging, National Asian Pacific Center on Aging, National Urban League and the National Action Network.

Lyft and its corporate partners will fund rides for uninsured Americans and those whose transportation is not covered by government plan.

Meanwhile, Uber recently announced it will offer 10 million free or discounted rides to people looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

