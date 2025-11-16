Lyft (BIT:1LYFT) Price Target Increased by 26.71% to 20.98

The average one-year price target for Lyft (BIT:1LYFT) has been revised to €20.98 / share. This is an increase of 26.71% from the prior estimate of €16.56 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.82 to a high of €29.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from the latest reported closing price of €20.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 7.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LYFT is 0.21%, an increase of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 430,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 31,715K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,752K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 70.58% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 25,783K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,010K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 68.24% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 13,583K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,476K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 20.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,825K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,666K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 20.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,084K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,197K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.