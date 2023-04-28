News & Insights

US Markets
LYFT

Lyft asks employees to come to office more regularly

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

April 28, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O said on Friday it has asked employees to return to office, the latest move by new CEO David Risher after the ride-hailing firm decided to cut 26% of its workforce.

"Today, (the CEO) shared with Lyft team members the first steps in a plan for a flexible model with more regular in-office work," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said on Thursday it would lay off 1,072 workers and also announced restructuring plans including the elimination of three layers of management from 8 to 5 and division of its rideshare business into three core teams.

Last year, Lyft decided to sublease parts of its office space in San Francisco, New York City, Nashville and Seattle, as more employees worked from home, according to media reports.

The company, which faces stiff competition from bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N in a slowing economy, appointed former Amazon and Microsoft executive Risher as CEO in March to tackle its challenges.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT
UBER

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.