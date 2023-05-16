Lyft Appoints Erin Brewer As CFO

(RTTNews) - Lyft (LYFT) Tuesday announced that Erin Brewer has been named Lyft's Chief Financial Officer, effective July 10.

Brewer replaces Elaine Paul, who is leaving Lyft but will remain as an advisor until November 30, 2023. Lisa Blackwood-Kapral, Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO until Brewer's start date.

"Erin has succeeded at everything she's done," said Lyft CEO David Risher. "She's led high-growth businesses; she knows how to operate efficiently at scale; and she puts customers at the center of her work. I'm thrilled to team up with her to lead the charge to growth and profitability."

Between May 2020 and October 2022, Brewer served as Managing Director Enterprise Finance at Charles Schwab & Co where she led her team through historic client and asset growth, scaling efficiently while retaining the company's renowned focus on serving customers. Prior to Schwab, she served as Head of Strategy and Finance at Atlassian between September 2018 and April 2020.

