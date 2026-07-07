Lyft Announces Appointment Of Senthil Padmanabhan As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) announced the appointment of Senthil Padmanabhan as Chief Technology Officer, effective July 20, 2026.

Most recently, Padmanabhan served as VP of Engineering at eBay, where he first earned recognition as a Technical Fellow.

At Lyft, he is expected to lead the engineering foundations that power everything the company builds and unlock the company's technical potential.

"My job is to make sure the Lyft ceiling keeps rising - using technology to multiply what we can achieve and unlock what wasn't possible before," Padmanabhan commented.

Currently, LYFT is trading at $15.48, up 0.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.