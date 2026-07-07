Markets
LYFT

Lyft Announces Appointment Of Senthil Padmanabhan As Chief Technology Officer

July 07, 2026 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) announced the appointment of Senthil Padmanabhan as Chief Technology Officer, effective July 20, 2026.

Most recently, Padmanabhan served as VP of Engineering at eBay, where he first earned recognition as a Technical Fellow.

At Lyft, he is expected to lead the engineering foundations that power everything the company builds and unlock the company's technical potential.

"My job is to make sure the Lyft ceiling keeps rising - using technology to multiply what we can achieve and unlock what wasn't possible before," Padmanabhan commented.

Currently, LYFT is trading at $15.48, up 0.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.