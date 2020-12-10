Lyft Adds Miami-Dade Transit And Tri-Rail Information To Its App

(RTTNews) - Ride-sharing company Lyft is adding Miami-Dade Transit and Tri-Rail information directly into the Lyft app. in its bid to help riders save time and money by providing more options to get around the city without the need to own a car.

The Lyft app will now include information on nearby routes and upcoming departures from Metrorail, Metrobus, Metromover and Tri-Rail vehicles. It will also provide trip options like transit, and walking directions for nearby destinations.

Using the Lyft app, one can now find first/last mile solutions that allow transit riders to plan their entire trip from start to finish in one place.

The new additions will help local Lyft riders who don't own a personal vehicle to compare all of their transportation options. They can find and compare transit, scooters, car rentals and rideshare all in the Lyft app. They can then choose the transportation option that best fits their trip and budget.

Lyft has been working with cities and transit agencies across North America to improve mobility. Transit in Lyft is now available in 15 cities across North America, including New York, Chicago, and Toronto.

Last month, the U.S. federal government's General Services Administration or GSA had awarded a five-year federal transportation contract, estimated to be worth up to $810 million, to Lyft, along with Uber Technologies Inc.

Under the contract, the ride-hailing companies would provide services to various public agencies and their around 4 million employees across the nation.

