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LYEL

Lyell Records $24 Mln Loss In Q1, Provides Updates On CAR-T Cell Therapies For Cancer Treatment

May 07, 2026 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL), a late-stage clinical company, released on Wednesday results from the first quarter, and provided updates on the developing pipeline of drug candidates.

The company specializes in next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $24.15 million in Q1 2026, while in the same period of 2025, the net loss was $52.19 million.

Revenue was reported at $2000, down from a revenue of $7000 in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue is generated from research and collaboration agreements.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were $36.60 million, compared to $43.44 million in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on March 31, 2026, amounted to $260.97 million.

In March 2026, the company closed the second $50 million tranche of its July 2025 equity private placement at $25.61 per share, following the achievement of a clinical milestone in the PiNACLE trial.

Pipeline Highlights:

Ronde-cel is a dual-targeting CD19/CD20 CAR-T antibody developed to treat large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The therapy received a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for treating adults with relapsed/refractory LBCL (R/R LBCL).

The 3L+ cohort was expanded from the single-arm, pivotal Phase 1/2 PiNACLE trial, with primary endpoints set at overall response rates (ORR) and duration of response. Additional data is expected by the second half of 2026, and pivotal data by mid-2027, when the company plans to file a biologics license application (BLA) with the FDA.

The PiNACLE-H2H Phase 3 randomized control trial is evaluating ronde-cel against standard-of-care therapies like axicabtagene ciloleucel or lisocabtagene maraleucel in treating R/R LBCL.

LYL273 is a next-generation guanylyl cyclase C (GCC) CAR-T cell therapy targeting metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and other GCC-expressing cancers. Lyell acquired global rights to the drug in November 2025. LYL273 was granted a fast-track designation from the FDA for the treatment of mCRC and is currently enrolling participants in the Phase 1 trial.

Data is expected in the second half of this year and will establish the dosage values in the upcoming Phase 2 trial.

LYEL closed Wednesday at $20.85, up 1.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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