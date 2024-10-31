News & Insights

Lyell Immunopharma’s Strategic Moves and Leadership Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Lyell Immunopharma ( (LYEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Lyell Immunopharma, a leader in next-generation CAR T-cell therapies, has acquired ImmPACT Bio to enhance its clinical pipeline with the promising IMPT-314 product candidate. This acquisition aims to accelerate the development of therapies for aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with pivotal trials expected to begin in 2025. Alongside this strategic move, Dr. Sumant Ramachandra joins Lyell’s Board of Directors, bringing valuable expertise to advance innovative cancer treatments. Lyell’s robust financial position is expected to support key clinical milestones through 2027.

