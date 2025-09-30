Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Lyell Immunopharma (NasdaqGS:LYEL) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.61% from the latest reported closing price of $14.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyell Immunopharma. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 33.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYEL is 0.15%, an increase of 850.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 71.56% to 8,744K shares. The put/call ratio of LYEL is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 1,821K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,631K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 7.85% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 32.44% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 888K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 800K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.