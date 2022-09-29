Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) insiders who sold earlier this year missed the bus as stock gained 8.8% last week

Although Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shareholders have enjoyed a great week with the stock up 8.8%, insiders who sold stock over the past year haven't fared as well. Had they waited, they might have been able to sell their stock at much higher prices and thereby received a better value on their investment.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lyell Immunopharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Richard Klausner was the biggest sale of Lyell Immunopharma shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$7.89. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.3% of Richard Klausner's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:LYEL Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Lyell Immunopharma Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Lyell Immunopharma shares. In total, Founder & Executive Chairman Richard Klausner sold US$71k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Lyell Immunopharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lyell Immunopharma insiders own about US$71m worth of shares. That equates to 3.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lyell Immunopharma Insiders?

An insider sold Lyell Immunopharma shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Lyell Immunopharma is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

But note: Lyell Immunopharma may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.