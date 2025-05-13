LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA Earnings Results: $LYEL Reports Quarterly Earnings

LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA ($LYEL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $10,000, beating estimates of $0 by $10,000.

LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA Insider Trading Activity

LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA insiders have traded $LYEL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUMANT RAMACHANDRA purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $115,219

CHARLES W. NEWTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $111,620

LYNN SEELY (President and CEO) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $106,190

RICHARD KLAUSNER purchased 158,000 shares for an estimated $94,942

OTIS W BRAWLEY purchased 35,640 shares for an estimated $19,958

LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

