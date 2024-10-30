Lyell Immunopharma double downgraded to Underperform at BofA after reorg

As previously reported, BofA downgraded Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $1, down from $6, following the company’s pipeline reorganization and discontinuation of CAR-T LYL797. The acquisition of ImmPACT Bio for its CAR-T IMPT-314 “raises eyebrows” and complicates the story, says the analyst, who recognizes ‘314’s value proposition but thinks the program risks becoming a distraction with resources limited and competition growing.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LYEL:
- Lyell Immunopharma downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA
- Lyell Immunopharma Acquires ImmPACT Bio to Enhance Pipeline
- Lyell to acquire ImmPACT Bio, discontinue LYL797 and LYL845 programs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.