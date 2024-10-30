Lyell Immunopharma double downgraded to Underperform at BofA after reorg

As previously reported, BofA downgraded Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $1, down from $6, following the company’s pipeline reorganization and discontinuation of CAR-T LYL797. The acquisition of ImmPACT Bio for its CAR-T IMPT-314 “raises eyebrows” and complicates the story, says the analyst, who recognizes ‘314’s value proposition but thinks the program risks becoming a distraction with resources limited and competition growing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LYEL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.