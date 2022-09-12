Lyell Immunopharma Climbs 13% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL) are up more than 13% Monday morning at $8.60.

The company today presented first-in-human Phase 1 study design of its ROR1-targeted CAR T-cell therapy LYL797 for the treatment of solid tumors, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris.

"This first-in-human Phase 1 trial is designed to provide important data on the potential of Lyell's innovative reprogramming technologies to endow T cells with durable anti-tumor functionality," stated Tina Albertson, chief medical officer of Lyell.

LYEL has been trading in the range of $3.57-$17.75in the past 52 weeks.

