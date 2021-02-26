Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$34.00

It's been a good week for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 3.9% to US$33.44. Revenues came in at US$764m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$4.24 per share, roughly in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LDL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Lydall's single analyst is for revenues of US$835.3m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Lydall forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.12 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$799.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.24 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Lydall after the latest results; whilethe analyst lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 13% to US$34.00. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Lydall'shistorical trends, as next year's 9.3% revenue growth is roughly in line with 9.1% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.9% next year. It's clear that while Lydall's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analyst reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Lydall. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Lydall going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Lydall (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

