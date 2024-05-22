News & Insights

Lycos Energy Reports Strong Q1 Growth

May 22, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samoth Oilfield (TSE:LCX) has released an update.

Lycos Energy Inc. has reported a significant uptick in their first-quarter performance for 2024, with petroleum and natural gas sales nearly tripling and a 98% surge in average production volumes. Despite a net loss, the company achieved a notable decrease in net operating expenses and a remarkable 266% increase in adjusted funds flow from operations over the same period last year.

